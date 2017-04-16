Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

From April 16, 2017, petrol prices in four metros will be Rs 68.07 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.66 in Kolkata, Rs 74.42 in Mumbai and Rs 71.16 in Chennai. Also, diesel rates will be Rs 56.83 in Delhi, Rs 59.09 in Kolkata, Rs 62.57 in Mumbai and Rs 60.16 in Chennai.
Petrol price raised by Rs 1.39 per litre, diesel by Rs 1.04 per litre
Global oil prices, forex rate warrant, diesel price hike, says Indian Oil
Indian Oil intends to shortly start daily price changes in five cities
Petrol price was on Saturday increased by Rs. 1.39 per litre while diesel was made more expensive by Rs 1.04 per litre. The price of both fuels - petrol and diesel - exclude state levies - which means the actual increase in price will be more after taking into account local value-added tax (VAT) - and will take effect on from the midnight of April 15 and April 16, Indian Oil Corporation said in a release. Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, said "The current level of international product prices of Petrol & Diesel and rupee-dollar exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of Petrol and Diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision."
The rates were last revised on March 31 when petrol price was cut by a sharp Rs 3.77 per litre and diesel price was also reduced by Rs 2.91 a litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are deregulated in India - which means they are linked to market rates. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum revised petrol and diesel prices every fortnight on the basis of global oil rates and foreign exchange prices.
"The movement of prices in the international oil market and rupee-dollar exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes," Indian Oil Corporation or IOC further said in its release on Saturday.
Indian Oil Also said it "intends to shortly start daily changes in price of Petrol and Diesel based on movement of prices in international market, on pilot basis, in the cities of Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Vizag".