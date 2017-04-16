Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

From April 16, 2017, petrol prices in four metros will be Rs 68.07 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.66 in Kolkata, Rs 74.42 in Mumbai and Rs 71.16 in Chennai. Also, diesel rates will be Rs 56.83 in Delhi, Rs 59.09 in Kolkata, Rs 62.57 in Mumbai and Rs 60.16 in Chennai.