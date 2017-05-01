Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked, Daily Revisions In Five Cities From Today
Petrol now costs Rs 68.09 per litre while diesel costs Rs 57.35 per litre in the national capital.
Agencies | Last Updated: May 01, 2017 08:09 (IST) Agencies
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Petrol and diesel prices are linked to market rates.
Highlights
Diesel rate hiked by 44 paise a litre, petrol by 1 paisa a litre in Delhi
After this revision, petrol costs Rs 68.09, diesel Rs 57.35 in Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices currently revised on fortnightly basis
Diesel price was on Sunday hiked by 44 paise per litre while petrol rate was increased by a marginal 1 paisa per litre on Monday, with corresponding increases in other states. Also, petrol and diesel prices will be revised on a daily basis from Monday in select towns in sync with global rates, much like it happens in most advanced markets. State-owned fuel retailers will launch a pilot for daily price revision in five select cities and gradually extend it to other parts of the country.
Petrol now costs Rs 68.09 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.68 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.46 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.17 per litre in Chennai, while diesel costs Rs 57.35 per litre, Rs 59.61 per litre, Rs 63.12 per litre and Rs 60.71 per litre in these cities, respectively, said Indian Oil Corporation - which is the country's largest fuel retailer.
The prices of both fuels were last revised on April 16, when petrol was made more expensive by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are de-regulated in India - which means they are linked to market rates. Currently, state-run fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which own more than 95 per cent of the nearly 58,000 petrol pumps in the country, revise petrol and diesel prices every fortnight based on global oil prices and the foreign exchange rate. Instead of using fortnightly average, pump rates will reflect daily movement in international oil prices and rupee-dollar fluctuations.
Fuel prices would change every midnight in five cities - Puducherry, Vizag, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Chandigarh, Indian Oil Corporation said.
Indian Oil Corporation also announced the fuel prices effective for Monday for these five cities. Petrol will cost Rs 67.65 per litre in Chandigarh, Rs 69.33 a litre in Jamshedpur, Rs 66.02 a litre in Puducherry, Rs 70.57 a litre in Udaipur and Rs 72.68 a litre in Vizag, while diesel rate will be Rs 57.74, Rs 60.26, Rs 58.68, Rs 61.23 and Rs 62.81, respectively.
Customers may verify fuel prices by downloading the company app or visiting its website, Indian Oil added.
Daily price change will remove the big leaps in rates that need to be effected at the end of the fortnight and consumer will be more aligned to market dynamics. While petrol price was freed from the control of the government in June 2010, diesel rates were deregulated in October 2014.
Meanwhile, the government had said last month that it is considering a plan for home delivery of petrol and diesel to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut queues at fuel stations. "Options being explored where petro products may be door delivered to consumers on pre booking... This would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations," the oil ministry had said on microblogging site Twitter, adding that about 350 million people come to fuel stations every day.