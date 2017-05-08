Saudi Arabia Says Will 'Do Whatever It Takes' To Balance Oil Market

Kuala Lumpur: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that oil producers would "do whatever it takes" to rebalance the market and that he expected a global deal on cutting crude output to be extended through all of 2017.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader, and other producers including Russia pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year to boost the market.
But global inventories remain high, pulling crude oil prices back below $50 per barrel and putting pressure on OPEC to extend the cuts to the rest of the year.
