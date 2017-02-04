NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Commodities
|
Silver Regains Strength On Demand Build-Up, Gold Steady
Gold went steady at Rs 29,550 per 10 grams in scattered deals even as it strengthened overseas.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: February 04, 2017 16:08 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Traders attributed the recovery in silver prices to a firm global trend and higher demand locally.
New Delhi:
Silver prices recovered by Rs 130 to Rs 42,200 per kg on Saturday, tracking a firm trend overseas amid increased offtake by consuming industries at the domestic spot market.
On the other hand, gold went steady at Rs 29,550 per 10 grams in scattered deals even as it strengthened overseas.
Traders attributed the recovery in silver prices to a firm global trend and higher demand locally.
Globally, silver rose by 0.20 per cent to $17.49 an ounce and gold by 0.34 per cent to $1,219.50 in New York yesterday.
In the national capital, silver ready rebounded by Rs 130 to Rs 42,200 per kg while weekly-based delivery shed Rs 20 at Rs 41,700.
Silver coins, however, continued to be at the previous level of Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
On the other hand, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity went flat at Rs 29,550 and Rs 29,400 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs 200 in the last two days.
Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
&
Budget 2017
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter.
Story first published on
: February 04, 2017 16:08 (IST)
Related
Gold Extends Losses On Weak Global Cues, Muted Demand
Gold Rises As Fed Keeps US Interest Rates Steady
Oil Prices Down 5% In January As Rising US Output Offsets OPEC-Led Cuts
Trending
New Income Tax Rules On Home Loan Benefits, See Details Here
HDFC Savings Account Holders Will Have To Pay Extra For Cash transactions
Indian IT Firms Should Stop Using H-1B Visas: Narayana Murthy
Share this story on
ALSO READ
'Google Named World's Most Valuable Brand, Tata Group Out Of Top 100'
Silver
Silver price
Gold
Gold price
Buy gold
Bullion market
Business news
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Will Budget 2017 be a game-changer for Indian economy?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.