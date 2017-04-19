Amazon Fire TV Stick: Airtel Offers 100 GB Of Free Data, Movies

The device will be available on Amazon and retailers like Reliance Digital and Croma.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and global e-commerce giant Amazon have announced the launch of the Amazon Fire TV Stick with voice remote for Rs 3,999 on Wednesday. The Google Chromecast rival will come bundled with 100 GB of free data via Airtel Broadband or Wi-Fi to enable users to enjoy online content on their TV. The Fire TV Stick includes a USB drive which can be plugged into an HD TV and a voice-activated remote to access content via Wi-Fi connection.
Airtel will also offer mobile and broadband customers access to an exciting collection of thousands of popular Bollywood movies and premium TV shows across a host of genres, the company said in press release on Wednesday. The data quota can be availed in buckets of 35 GB per month for three months from the date of activation.
The device which will be available on Amazon and select retailers across India including Reliance Digital and Croma. Early customers can also sign up for an annual Amazon Prime membership to receive a Rs 499 credit to their Amazon Pay account as an introductory offer, Amazon said.
The Fire TV Stick, which comes with a quad-core processor and fast Wi-Fi for good picture quality, can be controlled with a voice-controlled remote. One can search Amazon Video content using just his/her voice and the device recognises voice commands in Hindi and English.