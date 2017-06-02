India's Tea Production Hits Record High

India's tea production hit a record high in 2016-17
Kolkata: The tea production in FY 17 at 1250.49 million kg is the highest ever in Indian tea industry, Tea Board has said today. Production during the year was up by 1.41 per cent over compared to 2015-16 output of 1233.14 million kg.
North India's production in 2016-17 stood at 1043.11 million kg of which the estates' share was 681.87 million kg while bought leaf factories (BLFs) contributed 361.24 million kg.
North India production increased by 34.55 million Kg up by 3.43 per cent.
West Bengal remained a major contributor with 27.69 million Kg with a jump of 8.40 per cent, it said.
South India's total yield was 207.38 million kg during the year under review.
Estates output was 130.21 million kg while that of the BLFs was 77.17 million kg, it added.
