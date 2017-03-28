Coco-Cola To Train Street Food Vendors In India

New Delhi: Coca-Cola Co's Indian-unit entered an agreement with food regulator FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) to train 50,000 street food vendors across the country on hygiene, food preparation and waste management.



A pact signed between Coca-Cola Co and FSSAI on Monday seeks to contribute to PM Narendra Modi's Skill India initiative as well as vision of a Healthy India, the American beverages company said in a press release.



Under the agreement, Coco-Cola would be responsible for conducting training programs through its network of trainers and available infrastructure while FSSAI will ensure the relevance of the training content and oversee the overall delivery, it added.

Commenting on the development, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India CEO Pawan Agarwal said, "I am delighted to see that corporates are taking up the responsibility to ensure safe and nutritious food across the country under FSSAI's 'Safe and Nutritious Food - A shared responsibility'."Coca-Cola said the training is aimed at primarily at small food service outlets and street food vendors, mostly in the unorganised sector. The program is set to be rolled out in a phased manner with the first leg to be initiated by mid-April in Ludhiana, Punjab. The company said that over the next three years, it plans to expand to 14 other locations through the bottling plant network of Coca-Cola India covering nine states.FSSAI has previously worked with government agencies, non-governmental organisations and private partners under its 'Clean Street Food' initiative. The national food standards watchdog had earlier worked with Nestle India Ltd to train 700 street food vendors in Goa.