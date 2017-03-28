Coco-Cola To Train Street Food Vendors In India

New Delhi: Coca-Cola Co's Indian-unit entered an agreement with food regulator FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) to train 50,000 street food vendors across the country on hygiene, food preparation and waste management.
A pact signed between Coca-Cola Co and FSSAI on Monday seeks to contribute to PM Narendra Modi's Skill India initiative as well as vision of a Healthy India, the American beverages company said in a press release.
Under the agreement, Coco-Cola would be responsible for conducting training programs through its network of trainers and available infrastructure while FSSAI will ensure the relevance of the training content and oversee the overall delivery, it added.
