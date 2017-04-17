Cyrus Mistry Vs Tata Sons: Tribunal Dismisses Mistry's Waiver Plea

Mumbai: An apex corporate tribunal on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Cyrus Mistry's investment companies to waive off a regulatory bar on them, so that they can continue their legal suit against the Tata Sons.
Besides, the main petition which was filed against Tata Sons was also rejected.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) here dismissed the plea filed by Mistry's investment companies -- Cyrus Investment and Sterling Investment Corp -- the order on which will be released on Friday, April 21.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement