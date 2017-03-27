Godrej Properties Adds New Housing Project In Mumbai
Real estate firm Godrej Properties said this partnership strengthens development portfolio in Mumbai.
PTI | Last Updated: March 27, 2017 12:05 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Godrej Properties entered into an agreement to develop a housing project in Mumbai
New Delhi: Real estate firm Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement with Shivam Realty to develop a housing project in Mumbai. The 5-acre project will have a saleable area of one million square ft.
"Godrej Properties Ltd has entered into a development management agreement with Shivam Realty to develop a residential group housing project off the Akurli cross road at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East, Mumbai," the company said in a statement.
On adding this new project, Godrej Properties MD & CEO Pirojsha Godrej said this partnership strengthens development portfolio in Mumbai and fits with company strategy of deepening presence in key markets across India's leading cities.
Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group, is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across about 12.93 million square meters (131 million square feet) in 12 cities.
The company's stock which has risen about 10 per cent since the last month, fell 1.04 per cent on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)