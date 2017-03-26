NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
HDFC Chief Aditya Puri In World's 30 Best CEOs List

Puri, 66, has transformed HDFC Bank from a start-up into one of the world's highest-quality banks said Barron's
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 26, 2017 18:19 (IST)
Mumbai: HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri's name has featured in the list of world's 30 best CEOs, published by American financial magazine Barron's.

"Puri, 66, has transformed HDFC Bank from a start-up into one of the world's highest-quality banks, generating eye-popping returns by maintaining lending standards while expanding beyond corporate loans into a full-service retail bank," Barron's said.

According to the magazine, a 2014 trip to Silicon Valley made Puri a digital evangelist. In hallmark style, the banker swiftly set out to remake India's second-largest private-sector bank into the digital spot for anything money-related, it said.

"That's proving to be a bigger competitive advantage than even he imagined, as India's surprise demonetisation in November, which voided 86 per cent of the country's cash, catapulted demand for digital payments," Barron's said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 26, 2017 18:18 (IST)
