HDFC Chief Aditya Puri In World's 30 Best CEOs List

Barron's featured HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri in the list of world's 30 best CEOs
Highlights
Barron's featured HDFC's Aditya Puri In World's 30 Best CEOs list
Puri transformed HDFC into one of the world's higest-quality banks
Puri is a "digital evangelist" the American financial magazine said
Mumbai: HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri's name has featured in the list of world's 30 best CEOs, published by American financial magazine Barron's.
"Puri, 66, has transformed HDFC Bank from a start-up into one of the world's highest-quality banks, generating eye-popping returns by maintaining lending standards while expanding beyond corporate loans into a full-service retail bank," Barron's said.
According to the magazine, a 2014 trip to Silicon Valley made Puri a digital evangelist. In hallmark style, the banker swiftly set out to remake India's second-largest private-sector bank into the digital spot for anything money-related, it said.
"That's proving to be a bigger competitive advantage than even he imagined, as India's surprise demonetisation in November, which voided 86 per cent of the country's cash, catapulted demand for digital payments," Barron's said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)