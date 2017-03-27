Ola's Connected Car Platform 'Ola Play' Launched In Hyderabad
Ola Play allows partners like Apple Music, Sony and Audio Compass, among others, to build a high quality interactive experience for users.
IANS | Last Updated: March 27, 2017 15:52 (IST) IANS
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Ola Play is now available in four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Hyderabad: Ride-hailing platform Ola on Monday launched "Ola Play", its connected car platform for ride-sharing, in Hyderabad.
Powered by proprietary in-car and cloud technologies from Ola, "Ola Play" brings advanced car controls, choice of personalised content and a fully connected interactive experience for users on the move.
"We believe this will enhance the future of automobiles and the mobility experience for millions in the time to come for both customers and driver-partners," Ankit Jain, Senior Director and Head of Ola Play, said in a statement.
Ola Play allows various partners like Apple Music, Sony LIV, AIB, Arre', and Audio Compass, among others, to build a high quality interactive experience for users.
"With Ola Play, we have brought onboard, some of the leading international and national content and technology partners, to build a platform that is highly interactive, contextual and intelligent, to offer a truly connected ride sharing experience to our customers," Jain added.
Together with Hyderabad, Ola Play is now available in four cities with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru completing the list.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)