Syndicate Bank To Raise Rs 3,500 Crore In Rights Issue

State-owned Syndicate Bank today said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore in the current fiscal through instruments such as a rights issue. The bank had posted Rs 104 crore profit for the March quarter of 2016-17 even though its non-performing assets rose."The Board of Directors of the Bank...approved to raise equity capital up to Rs 3,500 crore inclusive of premium to be decided by way of Qualified Institutional Placement/Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/ or any other mode...at an appropriate time (during 2017-18)" it said in a regulatory filing.Syndicate Bank's Board also approved to raise Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore and Tier II Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year.

For the entire financial year 2016-17, the bank posted a profit of Rs 359 crore as against a loss of 1,643 in the previous fiscal.Bank's share closed at Rs 75.90, down 3.62 per cent, on BSE.