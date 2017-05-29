NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Syndicate Bank To Raise Rs 3,500 Crore In Rights Issue

The bank had posted a profit for the March quarter of even though its non-performing assets rose.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 29, 2017 18:50 (IST)
Syndicate Bank plans to raise Rs 3,500 crore, the company said Monday.
New Delhi: State-owned Syndicate Bank today said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore in the current fiscal through instruments such as a rights issue. The bank had posted Rs 104 crore profit for the March quarter of 2016-17 even though its non-performing assets rose.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank...approved to raise equity capital up to Rs 3,500 crore inclusive of premium to be decided by way of Qualified Institutional Placement/Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/ or any other mode...at an appropriate time (during 2017-18)" it said in a regulatory filing.

Syndicate Bank's Board also approved to raise Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore and Tier II Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year.

For the entire financial year 2016-17, the bank posted a profit of Rs 359 crore as against a loss of 1,643 in the previous fiscal.

Bank's share closed at Rs 75.90, down 3.62 per cent, on BSE.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 29, 2017 18:50 (IST)
