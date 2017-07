Finally assembled my birthday gift from @VTSikka. Summer breeze, "summertime" by Miles & a long overdue nap #Happy4thpic.twitter.com/h97t9n6kS2 - Vishal Sikka (@vsikka) July 4, 2017

Heading India’s second largest IT company can be a tough job. More so if the industry is facing challenges on many fronts. Weeks after his birthday, Infosys chief executive Vishal Sikka finally got to assemble his birthday present. In a post shared on microblogging site Twitter, Dr Sikka said he finally got the time to assemble the hammock he got as a gift and take a “long overdue nap” while listening to jazz legend Miles Davis. Dr Sikka, who took over the helm of Infosys in 2014, is based in the US.July 4 is a federal holiday in the United States, marking the American Independence Day.Dr Sikka is the first person outside the group of founders appointed to CEO’s position in Infosys’ three decade-old history. He is the first Infosys CEO to operate out of California. Dr Sikka previously worked at German enterprise solutions provider SAP, which he joined in 2002. Five years later, he was named the first chief technology officer of the company and was responsible for all SAP products and innovation.Over the past few months, Indian IT companies have faced closer scrutiny and tighter visa norms in the US, a market that accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India's IT exports. With rising protectionism across markets like Singapore and Australia, companies are beginning to adjust their business models to reduce their dependence on visas and hiring more locals instead. The tightening of visa norms not only pushes up operational costs for these tech firms but also makes a movement of skilled workforce difficult.

It should also be noted that Infosys is technology services provider for GST Network (GSTN), which is responsible for providing the technology backbone for the newly rolled out goods and services tax regime.