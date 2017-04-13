35% Of Infosys Employees Generate 45% Of Revenues: Vishal Sikka

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka has stressed on the need to higher use of new technologies like automation and artificial intelligence to improve productivity. "Roughly 65 per cent of our workforce produces about 55 per cent of our revenues. Where there is commoditization, there is a strong need to bring automation and productively improvement," he said at a post Q2 earnings press conference. On the other hand, "35 per cent of our workforce produces 45 per cent of our revenue. We have to double down on these areas," Dr Sikka added.



"We have to bring automation and artificial intelligence into everything we do...to bring innovation, process transformation and improve productivity. With improved productivity, we have to become more innovative. The advances in artificial intelligence will lead to more and more of the problem-solving will be done mechanically," he said.



Mr Sikka said that though revenue growth in the March quarter was flat in terms of constant currency, there were several areas in which strong performance was seen, especially in operational efficiency.

"Revenue per employee went up by 2 per cent over the year. For the first time, we had a significant outpacing of revenue with the employee additions. We achieved the growth with 3.3 per cent net employee addition," he said.Mr Sikka said that in many new areas of software, revenue per employee is upwards of $1,25,000.In the three months to March, Infosys reported a small rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,603 crore. Analysts, on average, had expected a. Infosys said it expects revenue for the year 2017-18 to grow 6.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent in constant currency terms.