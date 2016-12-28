A Year Of High Profile Exits And Turf Wars In The Corporate World
Apart from the Tata-Mistry battle, the year 2016 would be remembered for high profile exits of RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, and SoftBank president and COO Nikesh Arora.
Written by Neeraj Thakur
| Last Updated: December 28, 2016 17:48 (IST) Neeraj Thakur
2016 would be remembered for one of the biggest corporate battles in the history of India Inc that ensued post the sacking of Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry. The year would also be remembered for high profile exits - Raghuram Rajan from RBI and Nikesh Arora from SoftBank. The year also saw the launch of Reliance Industries' Jio telecom operations - which chairman Mukesh Ambani says is the biggest start-up in the world.
Cyrus Mistry
The corporate world was in for a shock when Cyrus Mistry was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata group, on October 24. Tata Sons accused Mr Mistry of not adhering to the values of the 150-year-old conglomerate. A bitter public spat followed between the two sides and now the corporate battle is headed to the courts.
Raguram Rajan
The central bankers of India have long been known to make news only on the day of monetary policy reviews - a time when they decide the interest rates in the country. But Raghuram Rajan changed that perception with his blunt and sharp comments on the state of domestic as well as international economy, with many people calling him a rock star. But Dr Rajan decided to go back to academia after serving his 3-year term as the head of the Reserve Bank of India.
Mukesh Ambani
India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, made a comeback in the telecom sector by launching Reliance Jio in September. With investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore into his new venture, Mr Ambani captured over 50 million customers within first three months of the free-trial offer of Jio services that offered unlimited voice calls and heavy data usage limits. His venture has already disrupted the telecom market by forcing rivals to bring down their tariff rates.
Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella first took the reins of Microsoft, one of the biggest technology firms in the world in 2014. Within two years of his being at the helm, the company has charted new growth path with the company stock hitting the highest price since 1999. Mr Nadella has been investing in data centers and striking partnerships to bolster sales of Microsoft's main corporate cloud products, Office 365 and Azure. His move to acquire job-searching platform LinkedIn for $26.2 billion has been the biggest decision under his leadership.
Balkrishna
Yoga guru Ramdev's aide Balkrishna, who is co-founder of consumer goods company Patanjali Ayurved, has debuted on Forbes magazine's '100 Richest Indians' list. Forbes pegged his net worth at $2.5 billion and he was ranked at 48th position on the list. The magazine attributed his net worth to his 97 per cent holding in Patanjali Ayurved, which he co-founded with yoga guru Ramdev. Patanjali Ayurved, which is one of the fastest growing consumer goods company in India, had clocked revenues of nearly Rs 5,000 crore last year. It expects to double revenue this fiscal.
Nikesh Arora
One of the highest paid executives in the world, Nikesh Arora exited SoftBank over his differences with the Japanese telecom and investment company's chairman Masayoshi Son. While Mr Arora wanted to head the company at the earliest, replacing Mr Son, the latter saw himself heading the company for a longer period of time without handing over the top position. Mr Arora was handpicked by Mr Son, from Google, where he served as the company's chief business officer.
Nandan Nilekani
Nandan Nilekani, the man behind world's biggest citizen identification project, Aadhar, was given the responsibility to map a path to digital payments in India by the NDA government.
Mr Nilekani will work out the plan to help the transition of Indian economy from cash-based to cashless using smartphones, point-of-sales machines and other payment gateways. Mr Nilekani has also been investing in the Indian start-ups with an eye of creating the next generation Infosys - a company he co-founded with Narayan Murthy.
Nusli Wadia
Industrialist Nusli Wadia was removed as director of three Tata group companies, where he served on the boards for decades. Mr Wadia has denied allegations by Tata Sons that he was acting in concert with the ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry. The chief of Wadia group said he has been singled out and was being sought to be removed as independent director because of his "independence of mind and action in the discharge of my fiduciary duties". He has filed a criminal defamation suit against Tata Sons and other board members.
Urjit Patel
Urjit Patel succeeded India's high profile central banker Raghuram Rajan as the head of the Reserve Bank of India in September. In November, the government announced demonetisation of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that took away Rs 15.5 lakh crore currency in circulation.
Ratan Tata
After his retirement from the Tata Group in 2012, Ratan Tata was spending his time nurturing the Indian start-up ecosystem by providing angel funding to start-ups such as Ola, Lenskart, Invictus Oncology and Urban Ladder. However in October 2016, Mr Tata surprised the world by sacking his successor Cyrus Mistry from the Tata Group. Mr Tata has been thrust into the spotlight again after being named the interim chairman of Tata Sons.
