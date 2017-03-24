Accenture's Full-Year Profit Forecast Disappoints, Shares Fall

Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc slightly raised its full-year profit forecast, but the revised outlook was still largely below market expectations, sending the company's shares down as much as 4.5 percent.
Accenture has invested heavily in its fast-growing businesses, such as digital and cloud services, amid stiff competition from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and IBM Corp.
Revenue in its consulting unit, which has a higher profit margin than its outsourcing business, increased 2.6 percent in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, the slowest growth in more than a year.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement