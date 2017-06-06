Adani Enterprises Gives Final Approval For $4 Billion Australia Coal Mine

Sydney: Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for its controversial $4 billion Carmichael mine and rail project in Queensland.
"The project has Final Investment Decision approval, which marks the official start of one of the largest single infrastructure and job-creating developments in Australia's recent history," Adani Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement.
The company, which has still to line up funding, plans to build what would be Australia's biggest coal mine, but has faced opposition from environment groups who argue it will contribute to global warming and damage the Great Barrier Reef.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
