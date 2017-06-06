Adani Power Carves Out Arm For Mundra Business

New Delhi: Adani Power board on Tuesday approved a proposal to hive off its flagship Mundra power station to its subsidiary so that it can focus on investment and power generation separately.
The company's objectives is to to source funds more efficiently for investing in capacity expansion of its arms or acquiring assets.
The Adani Power board in its meeting held on Tuesday approved the slump sale of its Mundra Power Business generating 4,620 MW of power to its subsidiary company Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd, the company said in a BSE filing.
According to the statement, this is sale for lump sum value, without value being assigned to individual assets and liabilities.
The company said that this transaction will put Mundra undertaking at par with the other operating subsidiaries of the firm with specific strategic focus as well as financial arrangement.
There was a buzz that the Gujarat government entity Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) can buy majority stake in the newly created arm for Mundra undertaking.
However, brushing aside the speculations, a senior official of the GUVNL said that there are no such plans or talks to buy any stake in the arm created for Mundra undertaking.
Elaborating the rationale of creating an arm for Mundra undertaking, Adani Power said that it was originally envisaged as the power generating company.
However, it said that with growth opportunities in the form of new power projects as well as acquisition, it no longer retain the original nature.
Elaborating further it stated that carving out an arm out for Mundra undertaking is to focus on two distinct activities of investment and power generation separately.
It further said this would create a clean platform and allow Adani Power to source its funding more efficiently for investing in capacity expansion of its subsidiaries and also for acquisition of assets.
