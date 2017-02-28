After A Long Feud, Tata Sons, DoCoMo Agree On $1.18 Billion Settlement
Tata Sons and DoCoMo have jointly applied to the Delhi High Court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement.
Last Updated: February 28, 2017 13:30 (IST)
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata conglomerate, has agreed to pay Japan's NTT DoCoMo about $1.18 billion in connection with the termination of a telecom joint venture. Tata Teleservices and DoCoMo have been locked in a long tussle over the Japanese company's move to exit a partnership formed in 2009. When DoCoMo decided to get out of the joint venture in 2014, Tata was unable to find a buyer for the Japanese firm's stake and offered to buy the stake itself for half of DoCoMo's $2.2 billion investment. However, Reserve Bank of India blocked Tata's offer, saying a rule change the previous year prevented foreign investors from selling stakes in Indian firms at a pre-determined price.
DoCoMo then proceeded to initiate arbitration in a London court, and won it. Tata was asked to pay a penalty of over $1 billion, which it has deposited with the Delhi High Court.
"Tata Sons is pleased to announce that in the interests of putting an end to a dispute that had arisen with NTT DoCoMo, Japan, and in the larger national interest of preserving a fair investment environment in India, it has reached an agreement with NTT DoCoMo on a joint approach to enable enforcement of the June 22, 2016, London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) award," the Tata group said in a statement. "As a gesture of good faith and in accordance with the Tata group's long-standing record of adherence to contractual commitments that it has always enjoyed both in India and aboard, the board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its objections to the enforcement of the award in India."
Tata Sons and DoCoMo have jointly applied to the Delhi High Court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement. The settlement terms, if approved by the Delhi High Court, clears the way for the $1.18 billion already deposited by Tata Sons with the Delhi High Court to be paid to DoCoMo and would allow DoCoMo to transfer its shares in Tata Teleservices.
Following this development, shares of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra came in high demand as 8.39 million shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 7.8 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks.
As of 1:29 pm, shares of Tata Teleservices Maharashtra traded 19 per cent higher at Rs 7.95.
