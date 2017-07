Air India Express Plans Expansion Of Fleet

: Air India Express is preparing a 10-year vision document as it looks at expanding its fleet and flying to more foreign destinations, a senior airline official said. The plan is being prepared amid the government working on a roadmap for disinvestment in Air India, the debt laden parent of the low-cost carrier which remains bullish on growth prospects. While the national carrier has been in the red for long, Air India Express remained in the black for a second consecutive year, posting a net profit of Rs 296.7 crore in 2016-17."It is business as usual" and the the airline would keepgrowing, Air India Express CEO K Shyam Sundar said in response

to queries on whether there are business uncertainties in thewake of Air India disinvestment decision.On future plans, he said the carrier would expand itsaircraft fleet and fly to more overseas destinations."The airline is in the process of drawing up a long termplan that will focus on expanding the fleet as well as theoverseas footprint. The airline is also looking to consolidatethe existing operations," Sundar told PTI.Air India Express has a fleet of 23 Boeing 737-800NGaircraft, each having a seating capacity for 189 people."A ten-year vision document for Air India Express isbeing prepared. Consulting firms KPMG and ICF have been taskedwith the job," Sundar said.The airline would also be firming up its fleet strategybased on short term and long term priorities.It flies to 15 international destinations includingDubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain, Doha,Kuwait, Muscat, Salalah, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh andDhaka.On domestic routes, it has flights between Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi-Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi-Kozhikode.AI Express has 545 weekly departures and it flew 3.4million passengers in 2016-17.Boosted by higher revenues and reduction in costs, theairline posted a net profit of Rs 296.7 crore in the lastfinancial year even though it had declined from Rs 361.68crore recorded in 2015-16 period.AI Express, which has been operationally profitable forthe last four years, saw its revenue rise to Rs 3,335 crore in2016-17."Prudent commercial and management interventionsincluding better utilisation of its assets gave rise toreduction of about 5-7 per cent in unit costs contributing tothe positive financial outcome (in 2016-17)," the airline hadsaid while announcing the results last month.On June 28, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs,gave its in-principle approval for considering strategicdisinvestment of Air India and five of its subsidiaries. AirIndia Express is one of the subsidiaries.A group of ministers, headed by finance minister ArunJaitley, would be deciding on the final contours of thedisinvestment process. Among other issues, the panel would belooking at the de-merger and strategic disinvestment of threeprofit-making subsidiaries.