Air India New Year Sale: All-Inclusive Rs 849 Tickets On Offer
The offer is applicable on one-way journeys in economy class on select sectors and select flights within India operated by Air India/Alliance Air, the airline said on its website.
December 27, 2016
Air India said the New Year sale offer cannot be combined with any other offer.
National carrier Air India is offering all inclusive one-way economy fares starting from Rs 849 on select routes under a New Year scheme.
Bookings under Air India's New Year Sale - available on travel from January 15, 2017 to April 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) - can be made till December 31, 2016. The all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 849 is available on Chennai-Coimbatore and Bengaluru-Hyderabad routes, the airline said on its website.
Some of the other routes covered under the New Year sale include Bengaluru-Chennai at Rs 1,199; Mumbai-Goa Rs 1,499; Mumbai-Bengaluru Rs 1,599, and Srinagar-Delhi Rs 1,999, it added.
Among other routes, Goa-Delhi tickets are priced from Rs 2,999 and Goa-Chennai from Rs 2,199.
Air India also said the New Year sale offer "cannot be combined with any other offer and/or promotion and is not applicable on group bookings", adding that the offer is applicable for direct flights only.
Airlines in the domestic aviation sector have been announcing competitive discounts on airfare in order to tap the ongoing holiday season.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways has extended its promotional scheme offering fares starting as low as Rs 990 on select domestic flights under economy class travel. Bookings for the airline's "Best Fares Forever" offer can be purchased till December 27, 2016.
Another rival airline GoAir is offering tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 999 as part of a promotional offer. The GoAir offer is open till December 31.
AirAsia India is also selling all-inclusive tickets from Rs 917 under its New Year Sale offer. Bookings for the AirAsia offer are open till January 1, 2017.
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred a strong growth in domestic air travel. According to aviation regulator DGCA, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to November of this year has jumped 23 per cent to 903 lakh.
Story first published on: December 27, 2016 13:39 (IST)