Air India To Add Los Angeles, Houston To Its US Destinations List

Washington: Air India plans to expand its base in the US by adding Los Angeles and Houston into its roster, a day after launching the state-carrier's first direct flight from Delhi to Washington DC.
"We are looking at connecting two more cities - Los Angeles and either Houston or Dallas," Air India Chairman and MD Ashwani Lohani said at an event to celebrate the launch of the direct non-stop flight yesterday between the capitals of the two largest democracies of the world.
The direct flight to Los Angeles is expected to be launched by October, while the date for the flight to Houston or Dallas in Texas has not been determined yet, Lohani said.
