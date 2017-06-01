NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

AirAsia Extends 24-Hour Sale. Details Of Offer On Overseas Tickets

AirAsia said bookings under the '48 Hour Sale', which was extended by 24 hours, can be made on June 1, 2017.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: June 01, 2017 15:28 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
AirAsia's '48 Hour Sale' was extended for one more day
AirAsia's '48 Hour Sale' was extended for one more day

Highlights

  1. AirAsia offers overseas tickets starting from Rs 5,990
  2. '48 Hour Sale' open for one more day, says AirAsia
  3. Flyers required to make advanced bookings, it adds
Budget carrier AirAsia has extended by 24 hours a promotional scheme under which it is offering overseas tickets starting from Rs 5,990. AirAsia's '48 Hour Sale' is now open for one more day. Bookings under the extended scheme can be made on June 1, 2017, AirAsia said on its website. The promotional offer is valid on travel this month, it added. International destinations covered under the extended 24-hour sale period included Sydney, Gold Coast, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Auckland and Seoul, the airline further said on its website. The extended offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings. Tickets for one-way journeys from Mumbai to Kuala Lumpur and from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur were being offered from an all-inclusive Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,990, respectively, according to the AirAsia website.
  All-inclusive tickets from Mumbai to Australian destinations Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth were being offered from Rs 11,029. Also, a search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed a return Hyderabad-Perth-Hyderabad journey during the month was being offered at Rs 38,619 (Rs 13,289 + Rs 25,330).

airasia offer

airasia offer

Under another promotional scheme, AirAsia India, the Indian venture of AirAsia, is offering all-inclusive tickets starting from Rs 1,699 on select domestic routes including Bengaluru, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Delhi and Pune. Bookings under this promotional scheme, called "Hot Deals Cool Fares", can be made till June 4 for travel till November 23 this year, the AirAsia India website noted.

Another carrier Jet Airways had on May 31 held a 24-hour sale.

Airlines operating in the Indian market are witnessing heightened competition amid robust growth in the number of passengers in last few months. Domestic air passenger traffic rose more than 15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.

Many airlines - including Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara - have announced discounted tariffs in the recent past.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 01, 2017 15:06 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 7th Pay Commission: Meeting on Allowance Today, Decision Likely Soon
AirAsiaAirAsia overseasAirAsia international flightsAirAsia 48 hour saleAirAsia 24 hourJet Airways 24 hour sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.