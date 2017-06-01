AirAsia Extends 24-Hour Sale. Details Of Offer On Overseas Tickets

All-inclusive tickets from Mumbai to Australian destinations Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth were being offered from Rs 11,029. Also, a search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed a return Hyderabad-Perth-Hyderabad journey during the month was being offered at Rs 38,619 (Rs 13,289 + Rs 25,330).
Missed the AirAsia X 48-hour sale?— AirAsia (@AirAsia) June 1, 2017
We’re extending it for another 24 hours!
Hurry and head over to https://t.co/3hmb0hmoVxpic.twitter.com/gL1g4UCPpQ
Under another promotional scheme, AirAsia India, the Indian venture of AirAsia, is offering all-inclusive tickets starting from Rs 1,699 on select domestic routes including Bengaluru, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Delhi and Pune. Bookings under this promotional scheme, called "Hot Deals Cool Fares", can be made till June 4 for travel till November 23 this year, the AirAsia India website noted.
