AirAsia India Announces 'Big Sale', Offers Tickets Under Rs 1,100. Details Here
Bookings under the Big Sale - valid on travel between January 15 and August 28 next year - can be made till June 11 this year, AirAsia said.
AirAsia is offering the Rs 1,099 tickets on routes including Goa-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive one-way tickets starting from Rs 1,099 on select routes in a promotional scheme. AirAsia's "Big Sale" offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the airline said on its website. AirAsia's Big Sale covers destinations including Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata and Goa. Bookings under the AirAsia Big Sale - valid on travel between January 15 and August 28 next year - can be made till June 11 this year, the carrier noted. "Fares are not available during embargo period," AirAsia India added.
Under its Big Sale scheme, AirAsia is offering the Rs 1,099 tickets on the Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Guwahati-Imphal and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes, according to its website. Also, some other routes where discounted fares were being offered included Ranchi-Kolkata, Goa-Hyderabad (starting from Rs 1,499 on both routes), Hyderabad-Kochi (from Rs 1,699), Delhi-Srinagar (from Rs 1,799), Jaipur-Pune (from Rs 2,699) and Guwahati-Bengaluru (from Rs 2,799).
A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed tickets for a journey from Goa to Bengaluru in mid-January next year were being offered at Rs 1,098, which included fares, service tax, surcharge, Krishi Kalyan Cess and Swacch Bharath Cess.
Without divulging the number of seats on offer under the Big Sale scheme, AirAsia said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights...Offer is subject to availability."
IndiGo last week offered all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 on select one-way flights. Many other airlines - including Air India, Jet Airways, GoAir and SpiceJet - have offered discounted fares and lucrative schemes in the recent past. Promotional schemes have led to a strong growth in domestic passenger traffic.
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.