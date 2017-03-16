AirAsia India Offers Tickets From Rs 899 Under Big Sale

The promotional fares are applicable on domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati Vizag, Hyderabad and Srinagar.
Priced at Rs 899, the lowest all-inclusive ticket under the scheme is being offered on AirAsia India's Bengaluru-Hyderabad route.
Attractive offers and vouchers from airlines operating in the Indian market have given a boost to air passenger traffic in the recent past, say analysts. Air passenger traffic in India grew more than 25 per cent in January, official data showed. Analysts also expect this trend to continue in the near term going forward. Rival airlines IndiGo, Vistara and Jet Airways also announced discounted tariffs recently.
Enjoy surfing, diving, and snorkeling at the beaches of #Goa! Fly from #Hyderabad with the Big Sale for low fares on https://t.co/2XVP2iSTNRpic.twitter.com/ykXBBGJf3V— AirAsia India (@airasiain) March 16, 2017
