AirAsia India Offers Tickets From Rs 899 Under Big Sale

Amid airlines announcing discounted schemes and lucrative vouchers to attract flyers, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 on its domestic network. Tickets under AirAsia's "Big Sale", which requires flyers to make advance bookings, can be purchased till March 19, 2017, the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet - said on its website. AirAsia's Big Sale scheme is applicable on travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018, it added.



Priced at Rs 899, the lowest all-inclusive ticket under the scheme is being offered on AirAsia India's Bengaluru-Hyderabad route.

Enjoy surfing, diving, and snorkeling at the beaches of #Goa! Fly from #Hyderabad with the Big Sale for low fares on https://t.co/2XVP2iSTNRpic.twitter.com/ykXBBGJf3V — AirAsia India (@airasiain) March 16, 2017

The promotional fares are applicable on domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati Vizag, Hyderabad and Srinagar.Attractive offers and vouchers from airlines operating in the Indian market have given a boost to air passenger traffic in the recent past, say analysts. Air passenger traffic in India grew more than 25 per cent in January, official data showed. Analysts also expect this trend to continue in the near term going forward. Rival airlines IndiGo, Vistara and Jet Airways also announced discounted tariffs recently.AirAsia India, which is a joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad and the Tata group, has also announced discounted tariffs on overseas flights with tickets starting from Rs 2,399. For international travel, customers can choose from destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Bali, Melbourne and many more routes and up to 3 million seats are on offer, the airline further said.Meanwhile, national carrier Air India has introduced a promotional scheme, "eSuperSaver - Multi User", for travel on domestic sectors. Under the eSuperSaver scheme, an online booklet can be purchased in business class or economy class with ten "eCoupons".