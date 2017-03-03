AirAsia India Plans To Begin Overseas Flights From Next Year

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India on Thursday said that it plans to operate international flights from next year.
According to the airline's Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol, the company has constituted a special project team which has been mandated to get its operations ready for international flights either from summer 2018 or autumn next year.
Besides, the budget passenger carrier plans to increase its fleet size to 14 aircraft from the current eight by the end of 2017.
