AirAsia India Starts Fresh Sale With Fares At Rs 1,099

The AirAsia offer is open till February 19, 2017 for a travel period between February 14 to April 30, 2017.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: February 18, 2017 16:51 (IST)
AirAsia India did not disclose the number of tickets on sale under the promotional offer.
Highlights

  1. AirAsia India is selling all-inclusive tickets at starting Rs 1,099
  2. The offer is open till February 19, 2017
  3. The Rs 1,099 offer is available on Guwahati-Imphal route
Budget carrier AirAsia India is selling all-inclusive tickets at Rs 1,099 in a promotional offer. The AirAsia offer is open till February 19, 2017 for a travel period between February 14 to April 30, 2017. AirAsia India's Rs 1,099 offer is available on the Guwahati-Imphal route only. Other attractive fares under the AirAsia's offer are Kochi-Bengaluru route and Bengaluru-Hyderabad at Rs 1,499, Goa-Bengaluru at Rs 1,599, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru at Rs 1,699, among others. AirAsia India, however, did not disclose the number of tickets on sale under the promotional offer.

Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred a strong growth in domestic air travel. India's domestic air passenger traffic zoomed up by 25.13 per cent during last month to 95.79 lakh.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2017 were 95.79 lakh as against 76.55 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 25.13 per cent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. 

AirAsia India is likely to commence international operations from the second half of the next calendar year as it is expected to have a fleet of 20 aircraft by mid-2018.

"We will have 14 aircraft in the fleet within this year, depending on the business performance. And, we will add another six planes by the middle of the next year. Then we will get to international operations," AirAsia India Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol said.

The domestic carrier, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian carrier AirAsia, has eight aircraft in its fleet but as per the norms, requires a minimum of 20 planes to fly on international routes.

Story first published on: February 18, 2017 16:44 (IST)
