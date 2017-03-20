AirAsia India Summer Sale: Tickets Start From Rs 1,399
AirAsia is offering tickets for a one-way journey between Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Rs 1,399 - the lowest all-inclusive fare on offer under the scheme.
AirAsia India's this offer requires advance bookings and tickets can be purchased till March 26, 2017.
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting from Rs 1,399 under a promotional scheme. Aimed at summer holidays, this AirAsia India offer covers destinations such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Guwahati, Delhi, Kochi and Pune. "Summer holidays are here so are our low fares," the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet in the Indian market - said on its website. The AirAsia India offer requires advance bookings and tickets can be purchased till March 26, 2017. AirAsia India's summer sale offer is applicable on travel till August 31, 2017, the carrier added.
AirAsia is offering tickets for a one-way journey between Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Rs 1,399 - the lowest all-inclusive fare on offer under the scheme. Some of the other journeys covered under the offer include Guwahati-Imphal from Rs 1,699, Hyderabad-Kochi from Rs 1,899, Hyderabad-Goa from Rs 2,099, and Bengaluru-Goa from Rs 1,799, and vice versa, as per the AirAsia India website. "All fares are quoted for single journeys (one-way) and for dedicated travel periods only. Fares include airport taxes," it added.
Under a separate scheme, AirAsia is also offering up to 50 per cent off on flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur from Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Vizag. Bookings under this scheme - applicable on travel till September, 2017 - can be made till April 2, 2017. "We offer you the cheapest flights to over 100 destinations across Asia and Australia," AirAsia added on its website.