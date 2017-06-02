AirAsia India's New Offer At Rs 1,299. Details Here

Budget carrier AirAsia India is selling tickets starting Rs 1,299 in a promotional offer that will end on June 4, according to the airline's website. The AirAsia India offer is applicable on travel till November 23, 2017. The promotional fares are applicable on advance booking and are not available during embargo period, AirAsia India's website said. This round of AirAsia India's promotional fares covers different destinations, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Kochi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Pune and Srinagar.



The Rs 1,299 (all-inclusive) fares, for example, is applicable on Guwahati-Imphal route, shows AirAsia India's website. Fares on other routes such as Delhi-Goa start from Rs 3,299, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 3,299 and Pune-New Delhi Rs 2,899.





Many carriers, including AirAsia India, frequently come up with promotional offer to attract passengers. This has helped fuel strong passenger growth in the domestic airline sector. Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed. Another carrier Jet Airways had on May 31 held a 24-hour sale. Many airlines - including Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara - have announced discounted tariffs in the recent past.



Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India had in March said that it plans to operate international flights from next year. According to the airline's Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol, AirAsia India has constituted a special project team which has been mandated to get its operations ready for international flights either from summer 2018 or autumn next year.

Last year in June, the government adopted the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) which scrapped the 5/20 norm -- that is an airline must have five years of domestic flying and a fleet of 20 aircraft to qualify to fly abroad. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia. The airline commenced operations in June, 2014.