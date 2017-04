The Rock Bottom Sale starts NOW! 20% off, ONLY if you book on the AirAsia Mobile App.

Get the app here - https://t.co/wUZijtS1Vhpic.twitter.com/6GniMqsBpo — AirAsia India (@airasiain) March 30, 2017

As competition in the Indian aviation market takes wings, AirAsia is offering a 20 per cent off on base fares on its mobile app under a promotional scheme. Bookings under AirAsia's "72 hour rock bottom sale" can be made till April 2, 2017, the airline said on its website. AirAsia's this scheme is applicable on travel between April 5 and August 24, 2017, the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet - further said.The limited-period offer available only on AirAsia Mobile App, the airline said. "The AirAsia Mobile App is better than ever...Take our mobile app wherever you go, and start planning your next holiday with us wherever you are. Our improved mobile app is equipped with a faster and smoother interface," AirAsia's website added.The airline further said flyers will get updates on exclusive mobile app deals on the AirAsia Mobile App.The domestic aviation market has seen robust passenger growth in the past few months which has led to added competition among airlines, say analysts. Air passenger traffic in the market surged nearly 16 per cent year-on-year in February, as per data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Also, discounts and lucrative schemes from carriers are likely to continue in the short term, analysts add.Riding on the passenger growth, various rival airlines offered discounted schemes and vouchers in the recent past.AirAsia India had last week announced addition of two new destinations - Kolkata and Ranchi - to its network. The carrier was also seen offering all-inclusive tickets starting from Rs 1,399 under a promotional scheme.