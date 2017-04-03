AirAsia Offers All-Inclusive Fares From Rs 1,249 In 'Mega Sale'
AirAsia India's Mega Sale offer is applicable on travel till September 30, 2017, the airline said.
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,249 under a promotional scheme. AirAsia India's "Mega Sale" - which covers flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, New Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune and Vizag - is applicable on travel till September 30, 2017, the airline said. Bookings under AirAsia India's offer can be made till April 9, 2017, the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Vistara in the Indian aviation market - further said on its website.
Some of the routes offered under the AirAsia Mega Sale scheme include Guwahati-Imphal (all-inclusive fare from Rs 1,249), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,499), Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 2,149), Bengaluru-Goa (Rs 1,619), Kochi-Bengaluru (Rs 1,949) and Ranchi-New Delhi (Rs 2,499), as per the AirAsia website.
Increasing competition backed by rising passenger growth is leading to discounts and lucrative schemes from the airlines operating in the domestic aviation market, according to analysts.
The Indian market has been witnessing robust air passenger growth for the past few years. Air passenger traffic in the Indian market surged nearly 16 per cent year-on-year in February, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.
Riding on the high passenger growth, various airlines have in the recent past offered discounted tariffs and schemes. GoAir was last week offering a Rs 500 off on returns flights booked using HDFC Bank cards under a limited-period scheme.
Meanwhile, AirAsia was last week seen offering a 20 per cent off on base fares on its mobile app under a limited-period promotional scheme.