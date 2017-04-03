AirAsia Offers All-Inclusive Fares From Rs 1,249 In 'Mega Sale'

Some of the routes offered under the AirAsia Mega Sale scheme include Guwahati-Imphal (all-inclusive fare from Rs 1,249), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,499) and Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 2,149), as per the airline's website.