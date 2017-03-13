NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
AirAsia Offers Discount On Domestic, Foreign Flights

The special low fare offer is applicable for all the flights operated by AirAsia, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 13, 2017 19:56 (IST)
AirAsia said said tickets under the scheme can be booked from March 13 to March 19.
New Delhi: AirAsia on Monday announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs 899 on travel within India and Rs 4,999 on international flights for a limited period.

The special low fare offer is applicable for all the flights operated by AirAsia, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X.

The tickets under the offer - for travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018 - can be booked from March 13 to March 19, Malaysian no-frills carrier AirAsia said in a release.

The promotional all-inclusive fares start from Rs 899 on domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra connected by AirAsia India, it said.

For international travel, customers can choose from destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Bali, Melbourne and many more for an all-in return fare starting at as low as Rs 4,999, the airline said.

The recently launched Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur route, which is being operated by AirAsia Berhad, is also a part of the sale offer, the release said.

AirAsia group's services network connects over 120 destinations across Asia and Australia, the release said.

Story first published on: March 13, 2017 19:56 (IST)
