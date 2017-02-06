Airtel Launches 'Airtel Surprises', Broadband Customers To Get More Data At Same Cost
Bharti Airtel, India's second largest player in the fixed broadband sector on Monday launched 'Airtel Surprises' for its home broadband customers offering them free additional data and content benefits within their existing plans. Under the new plan, all existing Airtel home broadband customers will get free additional monthly data top-up with their existing broadband plans at no extra cost. Customers will also enjoy free access to Airtel Movies. The additional data plan has been launched to celebrate the milestone of crossing over two million home broadband customers.
"We are happy to cross this milestone of 2 million customers, further consolidating our leadership as the second largest player in the fixed broadband sector in India. For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and therefore we are delighted to bring the latest 'Airtel Surprises' for them in celebration of our achievement and their trust on us. With these additional benefits our customers will be able to do much more with their existing plans," said Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO - Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said
Airtel had recently launched "V-Fiber", that enabled its customers to enjoy broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps. V-Fiber is currently available in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore.
Airtel recently also introduced free unlimited local and STD calling on all its home broadband plans. Telecom companies in India are fighting a fierce battle for customer acquisition by offering additional data at competitive prices since the launch of 4G services by Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio in September 2016. Telecom companies are reducing their margins in order to retain their customers.