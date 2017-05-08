Airtel, Ola Come Together To Offer Digital Payment Services
Airtel Payments Bank will integrate with Ola app while Ola Money will integrate with Airtel digital properties.
The Airtel-Ola partnership aims to offer wider range of convenient payment solutions.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with cab aggregator Ola to offer digital services to customers. Aiming to offer wider range of convenient payment solutions, Airtel Payments Bank will integrate with Ola app while Ola Money will integrate with Airtel digital properties. "Airtel Payments Banks will integrate with Ola app to offer convenient digital payments solutions to customers for their rides. Ola Money will be integrated as a digital payment solution within MyAirtel App and the Airtel website to enable recharge of Airtel prepaid mobile/DTH and payment of Airtel mobile/broadband bills through Ola Money," the company said in a release.
Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to build products and partnerships that accelerate the development of India's digital ecosystem. We are delighted to partner Ola to enable a seamless digital experience for customers. Ola will also benefit from Airtel's extensive retail network and our integrated suite of world-class connectivity solutions for businesses that help them drive growth through better efficiency."
Commenting on the development, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder at Ola said, "At Ola, we are always focused on innovating and building on the mobility experience for customers as well as driver partners. This first-of-its-kind partnership brings a host of offerings from two massive ecosystems together. Airtel will integrate its offerings across payments, content, PoS networks, and more with Ola's offerings for its large customer and partner base."