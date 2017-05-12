Airtel Wins Aon Best Employer India Award For 2017

Airtel scored high on employer brand and innovative HR practices, the release said.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has won the Aon Best Employer India 2017 Award for its innovative people practices. The operator was awarded for achieving high levels of employee engagement, establishing people practices and leadership intent. Airtel also scored high on employer brand and innovative HR practices. "At Airtel, our people are the core of the organization and we are delighted to receive this recognition from Aon. This is a testament to the innovation we have undertaken on the people front, especially by leveraging technology to build a digital organisation," Srikanth Balachandran, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
"The Aon Best Employer's India chapter jury for 2017 comprised of eminent business leaders and academicians including Leo Puri, Managing Director at UTI Asset Management Company; Omkar Goswami, founder and Chairman at CERG Advisory; Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO at ICICI Bank; Prof Vasanthi Srinivasan, IIM-Bangalore; and Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD at Hindustan Unilever Ltd," the statement added.
The study was first conducted in Asia in 2001 to gain insights into companies that are creating real competitive advantage through their people. A total of 119 organizations representing 14 key industries, cumulatively employing approximately 520,000 employees, participated in the 2017 Aon Best Employers India study.
The study research methodology is conducted over a nine-month period that culminates in a list of best employers decided by an external panel of independent jury. The Aon Best Employers India 2017 edition is in partnership with Business Insider and People Matters.