Amazon, Flipkart Line Up Big Discounts In Their Upcoming Sales. Details Here

As competition in the Indian e-commerce market gains steam, e-tailers are lining up discounts and lucrative deals for customers in limited-period sales schemes. Locking horns once again, e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon have announced special sales in the coming weeks, offering special prices for purchase of various products including mobiles, appliances, clothing and accessories. E-commerce giant Amazon's aggressive expansion in India is expected to lead to added competition and a further rise in online shopping in the country, some analysts say.



Amazon is offering "big savings" on a variety of brands in its "Great Indian Sales" scheme. The Amazon India sales offer will open from May 11 to May 14. A check on Amazon's website revealed that the e-tailer is offering up to 20 per cent off on Samsung products, while for Motorola and Lenevo products the discounts could be as high as 40 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.







Under apparel segment, Amazon is offering minimum 50 per cent discount on products of sports brand Puma and up to 40 per cent off on Adidas products. Amazon is also offering discounts between 20-30 per cent home appliances of various brands like Philips, Whirlpool, TCL, Panasonic etc, its website revealed.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering discounts on fashion products, TVs and other home appliances, furniture, electronics, mobiles, among other items, in its "Big 10 sale", according to its website. Flipkart's Big 10 Sale will open from May 14 to May 18. "Flipkart's Big 10 Sale is not just a celebration of completing 10 years in the e-commerce space and being able to bring to you the best products online, but it is also a moment for thanking everyone for the trust conferred in us," it added.