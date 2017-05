Amazon is offering special discounts on a variety of products - including clothing, mobiles and electronics - in a limited period sale starting today. Under its four-day "Great India Sale" scheme, Amazon is offering discounts up to 80 per cent on some items. Amazon's Great India Sale - open from May 11 to May 14 - includes major brands such as Adidas, Puma, Levi's, Samsung, Lenovo, LG, Fastrack, Prestige, Voltas, Bajaj and Bombay Dyeing, according to Amazon India's website. On its mobile site and app - Amazon App - the e-commerce giant shared few "tips" for its customers on its Great India Sale, which kicked off today. "The Amazon Great Indian Sale is around the corner and we want to make sure you get everything you set your heart on. Here are some tips that will help you make the most of this opportunity. Stay tuned from 11th -14th May'17," Amazon.in said on its mobile website.Here's what Amazon said:Update your delivery address: Amazon asked customers to verify their address along with "suitable landmarks" to enjoy a hassle-free delivery experience.

Get notified: "Don't waste time repeatedly checking if a deal you're waiting for has kicked off yet. Instead opt to 'Watch this Deal' on Amazon to be instantly notified when the deal launches," Amazon said.

Among other things, Amazon also advised customers to join the waitlist "if something you love gets sold out". By doing so, Amazon customers will receive a notification when the product is available in the stocks again, it added.Save payment details: Save your payment details to "enjoy easy, stress-free payment", the e-tailer added."Avoid scrambling around for your wallet and credit card at the last minute. Time saved at check-out is time that should actually be used shopping," Amazon.in said.Some of the other brands covered under Amazon's Great Indian Sale include United Colors of Benetton, BPL, Sanyo and Prestige, according to the website. The American e-tailer, which has committed an investment of $5 billion in the Indian market, is offering up discounts between 40 per cent and 80 per cent on Amazon Fashion products. It will offer up to 50 per cent off on mobiles and accessories, and up to 70 per cent on home and kitchen appliances such as ACs and grinders, it had said earlier.E-commerce giant Amazon's aggressive expansion in India is expected to lead to added competition and a further rise in online shopping in the country, some analysts say.Flipkart has announced a limited-period sale starting from the coming weekend. In its "Big 10 Sale" - which will open from May 14 to May 18, Flipkart is offering discounts up to 90 per cent on various categories of items including clothing, appliances, electronics and furniture.Amazon is also offering an additional cashback of 15 per cent on purchases made via Citi credit and cards from its app, and 10 per cent in case of its website, it further said.