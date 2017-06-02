Breather For Anil Ambani's RCom, Lenders Give 7 Months To Complete Deals
Anil Ambani, RCom chairman, added the company's lenders had accepted a company-proposed overhaul plan and given the group until December to conclude the process.
Anil Ambani said that the lenders would allow the firm to pause debt repayments until December.
Mumbai: Reliance Communications (RCom), battered by concerns over its debt burden, said on Friday it plans to complete deals to sell part of its wireless and tower business by September 2017, three months before a deadline set by its lenders. Reliance Communications is working to merge its mobile services division with rival Aircel and is selling a stake in its mobile masts subsidiary to Canada's Brookfield. Reliance Communications said that the merged entity with Aircel will be called Aircom and will hold 50 per cent stake in the new entity.
Reliance Communications' lenders will have right to exercise all their options once 7-month standstill period is over in December, Mr Ambani said, adding that the telecom company may look at strategic sale of its global business further pare down debt.
Mr Ambani, 57, was addressing the media to reassure investors after worries over the mobile carrier's heavy debt load rattled markets and triggered ratings downgrades.
Once the flagship in his business empire, Reliance Communications has seen its market value slashed by a third after shares have plunged since May 5 when ratings agency ICRA downgraded its debt over concerns about its profitability and debt loads.
The loss has reinforced concerns about Reliance Communication's ability to service nearly $7 billion of net debt - including local and foreign currency loans and bonds - or more than nine times its operating earnings for the year to March. Reliance Communications reported its first full-year loss last month. New entrant Reliance Jio has added to the intense competition in the sector and triggered a price war.
Mr Ambani said that Reliance Communications will make efforts to restore the credit rating of its debt.