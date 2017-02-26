Anil Ambani To Spell Out Defence Business Plans

Mumbai: Pitching defence business as the main growth driver, industrialist Anil Ambani will brief the sectoral and market analysts here tomorrow about future plans of his Reliance Group in this segment.
This is the first time ever that Ambani or his group firm Reliance infrastructure is hosting an analyst meet for defence business.
In a brief notification to the stock exchanges, Reliance Infra said the meet is being held to give an update on the group's defence business.
