Anushka Sharma Named Brand Ambassador For Colgate Active Salt
"Colgate has always led the category with continuous stream of innovations. Among its many breakthroughs is a home-grown unique solution - Colgate Active Salt - The toothpaste that contains salt," Eric Jumbert, Director - Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: April 06, 2017 19:32 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma will essay the role of a reporter.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, on Thursday announced Bollywood star Anushka Sharma as the new brand ambassador for Colgate Active Salt. The actress will essay the role of a reporter who does the surprise entry and asks 'kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai', the FMCG major said in a statement. "Colgate has always led the category with continuous stream of innovations. Among its many breakthroughs is a home-grown unique solution - Colgate Active Salt - The toothpaste that contains salt," Eric Jumbert, Director - Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said.
Commenting on Ms Sharma's appointment as the new brand ambassador, he stated, "Anushka is a phenomenal actress and a self-made individual. Colgate Active Salt is known for its modern, assertive, smart and confident image hence we are extremely excited to bring on board Anushka Sharma who perfectly personifies the brand. We welcome Anushka to the Colgate family as the new brand ambassador for Colgate Active Salt."
"I'm very pleased to be associated with an iconic brand like Colgate, the brand that I have been using since my childhood. Colgate Active Salt is a modern oral care solution with a traditional twist that personifies my values. I had a great time shooting the new TV ad, I think the ad is very quirky. I feel that the creative interruption format of the TV ad is very different and engaging for the audience. I'm very excited about the TV ad launch and I am looking forward to see what people think of the ad I have shot," the actress said.