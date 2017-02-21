As N Chandrasekaran Takes Over at Tatas, The 'Ailing Children' He Must Cure

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Tata Motors's profit plunged 97 percent after margins at its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit narrowed and costs surged. Tata Motors is also contending with potential fallout from a proposed U.S. border tax on imported cars and Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.
The mobile phone business has been losing customers amid a price war that's prompting India's 11 carriers struggle to consolidate. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., controlled by India's richest man, turned up the heat in September by introducing free calling and data services. Tata Teleservices has about 300 billion rupees of debt, according to a company filing.
