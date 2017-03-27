Ask For Jeans: Condom Maker Durex Has a New Strategy For India

Jeans are easier to buy than condoms in India -- at least that's what Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is betting with a new line of Durex rubbers.
India has more married women with an unmet need for family planning than any other country, and social stigma and a lack of privacy in stores has kept condom use to less than 6 percent of contraceptive methods in a country also battling the world's third-highest HIV burden. Reckitt's Durex India unit is trying to counter that with "Durex Jeans," released Friday.
The two-condom packs, which sell for 25 rupees (38 cents), are in packaging resembling the leather badges sewn on denim jeans, and displayed in jar-like bowls on drugstore counters. The packaging makeover is aimed at helping consumers overcome the embarrassment of buying a product linked with sex -- a taboo subject in conservative India.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement