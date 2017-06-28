Axis Bank Raises Rs 3,500 Crore To Augment Tier-I Capital

New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank has raised Rs 3,500 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis.
The board of directors of the bank today approved and allotted 35,000 unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier-I Basel III compliant non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 3,500 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said the fund raised will augment its tier-I capital base.
