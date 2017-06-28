NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
Axis Bank Raises Rs 3,500 Crore To Augment Tier-I Capital

Axis Bank raised the amount by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 28, 2017 23:34 (IST)
New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank has raised Rs 3,500 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis.

The board of directors of the bank today approved and allotted 35,000 unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier-I Basel III compliant non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 3,500 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said the fund raised will augment its tier-I capital base.



The perpetual bonds, which can also be converted to equity if required, have a five-year call and carry a coupon rate of 8.75 per cent.

"These debentures will strengthen the overall capital adequacy ratio of the bank by an estimated 74 basis points (0.74 percentage) and also enhance the long term resources," it added.

The bonds are rated stable by Crisil, ICRA and India Ratings.

Stock of Axis Bank today closed 0.34 per cent up at Rs 494.50 on BSE.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 28, 2017 23:34 (IST)
