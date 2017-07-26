Axis Bank Reports 16% Drop In Q1 Profit, Sees Progress On Bad Loans

Mumbai: Axis Bank reported a smaller-than-expected 16 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it was making progress on containing bad loans.
The bank, India's third-biggest non-state lender by assets, retained its provisioning cost guidance of 175 basis points to 225 basis points for the current financial year to March. However, finance chief Jairam Sridharan said the bank was hopeful of bringing it down in the next year to around the long-term average level of 94 basis points.
Net profit for the three months through June was Rs 1,306 crore, the Mumbai-based lender said, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 1,282 crore.
