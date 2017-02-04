Azim Premji On His School Days: 'Spent Lot Of Time Outside Class Kneeling For Being Naughty'

"Yes, I was very naughty when I was a kid and those days, we got rapped on the knuckles and hit on the head and you had to be kneeling outside the class for a long time. Some of these practices are no longer there, but I spent a lot of time outside the class kneeling," he said.