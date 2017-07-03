Azim Premji Picks Up Stake In Aditya Birla Capital For Rs 703 Crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, today sold a 2.2 per cent stake to PremjiInvest, the family investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, for around Rs 703 crore.
The deal values the Aditya Birla Capital at around Rs 32,000 crore.
Aditya Birla Capital has completed issuance and allotment of 4.84 crore share for Rs 145.40 per share on private placement basis to PI Opportunities Fund- 1 in accordance with the terms of the subscription agreement, Grasim Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
