Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Eyes Rs 1 Lakh-Crore Revenue In Next 5 Years

Ahmedabad: Baba Ramdev-led home-grown FMCG major Patanjali Ayurved, which posted a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore in the last fiscal, is now looking at a 10-fold jump in sales in the next five years.
"Our turnover was Rs 10,561 crore last (fiscal) year. Now, we are targeting to achieve a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years," said Ramdev at a press conference here today.
On the occasion, the yoga guru-cum-entrepreneur announced his company will donate an equal amount of money for various social causes during the next 20 to 25 years.
