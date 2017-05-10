Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Eyes Rs 1 Lakh-Crore Revenue In Next 5 Years

Ahmedabad: Baba Ramdev-led home-grown FMCG major Patanjali Ayurved, which posted a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore in the last fiscal, is now looking at a 10-fold jump in sales in the next five years.



"Our turnover was Rs 10,561 crore last (fiscal) year. Now, we are targeting to achieve a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years," said Ramdev at a press conference here today.



On the occasion, the yoga guru-cum-entrepreneur announced his company will donate an equal amount of money for various social causes during the next 20 to 25 years.

"Foreign companies (operating in India) do not give anything for charity, while we donate 100 per cent of our profit for the betterment of the society. We have set a target of giving away Rs 1 lakh crore for charity, including for education, during the next 20 to 25 years," he said.Asked about his plans for Gujarat, Ramdev said the Patanjali Yogpeeth may come up with a 'Cow Research Centre' in the state."We are working on a project to increase milk yield of various cow breeds of Gujarat such as Kankreji and Gir. By using various methods and through embryo transplantation, we can increase the yield from 5 litres to almost 50 litres per day," said Ramdev."It is very much possible that we would set up a Cow Research Centre in Gujarat to carry out these activities. However, you have to wait for a formal announcement on June 21," he added.