NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Bajaj Electricals Q3 Profit Falls 17% To Rs 30 Crore

Its total income during the quarter under review was also down 7.05 per cent to Rs 1,055.09 crore as against Rs 1,135.17 crore of the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Press Tust of India | Last Updated: February 09, 2017 15:11 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Bajaj Electricals Q3 Profit Falls 17% To Rs 30 Crore

New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals today reported a decline of 17.47 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 29.71 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016, on account of fall in sales of consumer products. 

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 36 crore in October-December period a year-ago, Bajaj Electricals said in a BSE filing. 

Its total income during the quarter under review was also down 7.05 per cent to Rs 1,055.09 crore as against Rs 1,135.17 crore of the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. 



Total expenses were down 5.97 per cent to Rs 995.67 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17 as against Rs 1,058.94 crore in the year-ago period. 

During the quarter, revenue from consumer products segment was down 14.57 per cent to Rs 589.54 crore as against Rs 690.15 crore of the last fiscal. 

However, its EPC section registered a growth of 4.61 per cent year-on-year in revenue at Rs 465.40 crore in the period. 

Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading 0.98 per cent up at Rs 252 in afternoon trade on BSE.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 09, 2017 15:11 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Cognizant Finds 'Improper Payments' Of $6 Million Made In India
Bajaj ElectricalsBajaj Electricals earningsBajaj Electricals Q3Bajaj Electricals shares

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.