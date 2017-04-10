Battle Of Billionaires In India, Jeff Bezos Vs Snapdeal And Flipkart

SoftBank Group Corp.'s Masayoshi Son and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos are heading for a clash in India.
SoftBank is closing in on an agreement to combine its e-commerce company Snapdeal with market leader Flipkart Online Services Pvt., creating a stronger domestic player to compete with the American behemoth, according to people familiar with the matter. To get the merger done, Son is willing to cut Snapdeal's valuation 85 percent to $1 billion, said the people, asking not to be named because the talk is private.
Snapdeal's founders and early investors had resisted such a steep cut, but SoftBank has argued the deal is necessary as venture funding dries up and competition intensifies, the people said. Talks are now in the final stages and a deal could be signed within weeks, they said, though it's also possible they could fall apart.
