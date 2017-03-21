NDTV
Bharti Infratel Says Nettle Infra To Buy About 22% Stake From Airtel
Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infra Investments, a wholly-owned unit of Bharti Airtel, would acquire about 400 million shares on or after March 27.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: March 21, 2017 12:34 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Telecom tower infrastructure company Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infrastructure Investments would buy about 21.63 percent of its stake from company's promoter Bharti Airtel Ltd.
In a disclosure filed with National Stock Exchange, Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infra Investments, a wholly-owned unit of Bharti Airtel, would acquire about 400 million shares on or after March 27.
Shares of Bharti Infratel rose as much as 1.34 percent in early trade on Tuesday to be among the top gainers on the broader Nifty 50 index.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
