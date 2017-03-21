NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Bharti Infratel Says Nettle Infra To Buy About 22% Stake From Airtel

Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infra Investments, a wholly-owned unit of Bharti Airtel, would acquire about 400 million shares on or after March 27.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 21, 2017 12:34 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Bharti Infratel Says Nettle Infra To Buy About 22% Stake From Airtel
Telecom tower infrastructure company Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infrastructure Investments would buy about 21.63 percent of its stake from company's promoter Bharti Airtel Ltd.

In a disclosure filed with National Stock Exchange, Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infra Investments, a wholly-owned unit of Bharti Airtel, would acquire about 400 million shares on or after March 27.

Shares of Bharti Infratel rose as much as 1.34 percent in early trade on Tuesday to be among the top gainers on the broader Nifty 50 index.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 21, 2017 12:34 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ RBI Chief Urjit Patel's New Problem: Rupee Surge, Banks Awash With Funds
Bharti InfratelBharti AirtelNettle Infrastructure InvestmentsTelecom tower infrastructure company

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.